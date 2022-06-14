ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.15.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
