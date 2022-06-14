Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRA. Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.94.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,591 shares of company stock worth $141,464. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 62,519 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,367,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 226,253 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

