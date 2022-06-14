ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Up 49.0% in May

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the May 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACLLF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

ATCO stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. ATCO has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.366 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

