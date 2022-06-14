Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

In related news, insider Harriett J. Robinson acquired 1,363,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,455,236.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 830,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,036. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

