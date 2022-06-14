Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.40 and last traded at $66.36. Approximately 726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 425,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.99.

AAWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average is $78.77.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

