ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.53

Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.53 and traded as high as $43.48. ATN International shares last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 62,183 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATNI shares. StockNews.com upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BWS Financial reduced their target price on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get ATN International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $657.67 million, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.63 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -38.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ATN International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of ATN International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of ATN International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of ATN International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.