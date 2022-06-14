ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.38). 52,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 81,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.44).
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11.
About ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM)
Further Reading
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ATOME Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATOME Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.