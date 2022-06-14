ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.38). 52,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 81,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.44).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11.

ATOME Energy PLC, an alternative energy company, focuses on production, distribution, and sale of green hydrogen, ammonia, and oxygen. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

