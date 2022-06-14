Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $1.02. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 1,333,191 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,147,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 140,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 930,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.