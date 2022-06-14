Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.19

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 21968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atotech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.

Atotech ( NYSE:ATC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter. Atotech had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Atotech by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Atotech by 2.0% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 95,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atotech by 6.3% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 53,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Atotech by 2.1% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 199,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Atotech by 59.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

