ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.77

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.98. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 11,406 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ATRenew during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,967,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

