Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.95

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$11.95 and last traded at C$12.01, with a volume of 33314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.25.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price (down from C$14.44) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$514.17 million and a P/E ratio of 12.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 99.21, a current ratio of 99.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17.

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.38 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.73%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

