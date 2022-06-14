Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Buys 851 Shares

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin acquired 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,150 ($13.96) per share, for a total transaction of £9,786.50 ($11,878.26).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,111 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($15.96) per share, for a total transaction of £14,609.65 ($17,732.31).

On Tuesday, May 31st, Michael Tobin acquired 757 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($15.78) per share, with a total value of £9,841 ($11,944.41).

On Monday, May 23rd, Michael Tobin bought 2,917 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,344 ($16.31) per share, for a total transaction of £39,204.48 ($47,584.03).

On Thursday, May 19th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,351 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($17.72) per share, with a total value of £19,724.60 ($23,940.53).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,176 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,660 ($20.15) per share, for a total transaction of £19,521.60 ($23,694.14).

On Thursday, May 12th, Michael Tobin acquired 3,067 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,570 ($19.06) per share, with a total value of £48,151.90 ($58,443.86).

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Tobin bought 815 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,830 ($22.21) per share, for a total transaction of £14,914.50 ($18,102.32).

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Michael Tobin purchased 802 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,865 ($22.64) per share, with a total value of £14,957.30 ($18,154.27).

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Tobin acquired 533 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,870 ($22.70) per share, for a total transaction of £9,967.10 ($12,097.46).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Tobin bought 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,890 ($22.94) per share, with a total value of £9,941.40 ($12,066.27).

Shares of LON BOOM opened at GBX 1,069 ($12.97) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,736.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,651.76. The company has a market cap of £174.03 million and a PE ratio of 34.38. Audioboom Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 662.50 ($8.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,278.50 ($27.66).

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

