Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.85 and traded as low as C$1.67. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 97,180 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Augusta Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

