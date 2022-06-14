Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading 10.1% Higher

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.74. 1,864,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,110,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 target price (down previously from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.39.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of C$506.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

