Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT Lowered to $11.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 382.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

AUTL opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 222,093 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,595,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $15,624,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 64,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after buying an additional 268,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

