AUTO:SFTC.TO (TSE:SFTC.TO) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

AUTO:SFTC.TO (TSE:SFTC.TO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AUTO:SFTC.TO alerts:

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO:SFTC.TO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO:SFTC.TO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.