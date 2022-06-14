AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.14.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Kokino LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth $3,308,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.