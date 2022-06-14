Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 20,000 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $7.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.87. 1,129,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

