Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 20,000 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $7.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.87. 1,129,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.
Avalara Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
