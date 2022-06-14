Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

