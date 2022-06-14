Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Avalon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.