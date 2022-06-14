Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.80.

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of CAR opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $545.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 38.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 28,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at $77,833,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

