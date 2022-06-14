Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.80.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 28,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,833,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.49. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.05. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 38.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

