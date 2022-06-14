Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Raised to Buy at Investec

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVVIY. UBS Group raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 494 ($6.00) to GBX 500 ($6.07) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.43) to GBX 520 ($6.31) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.67.

AVVIY stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. Aviva has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

