Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Raised to Buy at Investec

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Rating) was upgraded by Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVVIY. UBS Group raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 494 ($6.00) to GBX 500 ($6.07) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.43) to GBX 520 ($6.31) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.67.

AVVIY stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. Aviva has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.