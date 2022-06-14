Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.98

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as low as $2.36. Aware shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 50,213 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 33.01% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

In other Aware news, CEO Robert A. Eckel bought 10,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,759.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 18,004 shares of company stock worth $49,961 in the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aware by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Aware during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aware during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

