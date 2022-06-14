AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.95

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 195686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AXA from €26.00 ($27.08) to €28.00 ($29.17) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AXA from €35.00 ($36.46) to €32.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AXA from €30.50 ($31.77) to €30.00 ($31.25) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AXA from €29.50 ($30.73) to €29.00 ($30.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.3754 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th.

About AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

