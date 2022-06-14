Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 133,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,981,905 shares.The stock last traded at $7.91 and had previously closed at $7.96.

AZUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.

Get Azul alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Azul by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,486 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Azul by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 1,051.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after buying an additional 969,589 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after buying an additional 695,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 967,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 694,926 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.