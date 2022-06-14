Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 133,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,981,905 shares.The stock last traded at $7.91 and had previously closed at $7.96.
AZUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71.
Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azul (AZUL)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.