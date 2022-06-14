Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 2,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 88,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

AZRE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999,691 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 13,759,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,469 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,056,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,516,000 after purchasing an additional 546,537 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 230,882 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.