Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 2,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 88,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.
AZRE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.80.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
