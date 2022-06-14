B. Riley Downgrades Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Neutral

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Bank of Princeton stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $32.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61.

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Princeton will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

