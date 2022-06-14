B. Riley Downgrades Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Neutral

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $69,947.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,267,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 207,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

