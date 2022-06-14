B. Riley Downgrades Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) to Neutral

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $709,985. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,017,000 after acquiring an additional 320,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

