B. Riley Downgrades New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to Neutral

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NYCB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 383,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

