B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. 9,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,396. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

