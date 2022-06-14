B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

NASDAQ RILYT traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $23.24. 4,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,778. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

