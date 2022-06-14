B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:RILYM)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of RILYM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.31. 12,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,581. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.09. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $26.49.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

