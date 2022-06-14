B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:RILYM traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,581. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

