B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
NASDAQ:RILYM traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,581. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $26.49.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (RILYM)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.