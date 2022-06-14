B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of RILYN stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $24.15. 15,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,386. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

