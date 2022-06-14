B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

LCTX opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.89. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 528.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dipti Amin purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $57,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,650 shares of company stock valued at $83,887. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,849,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 566,385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 480.8% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 543,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 313,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

