B. Riley Lowers Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Neutral

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEBO. Raymond James cut Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $767.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $74.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 34.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 22.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 68,196 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

