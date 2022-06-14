B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 271,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,959,065 shares.The stock last traded at $3.80 and had previously closed at $3.83.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30.

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

