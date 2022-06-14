BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) versus Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Critical Review

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Restaurant Brands International pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. BAB pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Restaurant Brands International pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and Restaurant Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 12.34% 13.12% 8.66% Restaurant Brands International 14.20% 30.02% 5.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BAB and Restaurant Brands International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.07 million N/A $650,000.00 $0.05 17.40 Restaurant Brands International $5.74 billion 2.61 $838.00 million $2.70 17.93

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restaurant Brands International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BAB and Restaurant Brands International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Restaurant Brands International 2 10 10 0 2.36

Restaurant Brands International has a consensus price target of $66.76, suggesting a potential upside of 37.91%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than BAB.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats BAB on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BAB Company Profile (Get Rating)

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others. It is also involved in owning and franchising BK, a fast food hamburger restaurant chain, which offers flame-grilled hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, and other food items; and PLK quick service restaurants that provide Louisiana style fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other regional items. In addition, the company owns and franchises FHS restaurants quick service restaurants that offer subs, soft drinks, and local specialties. As of February 15, 2022, the company had approximately 29,000 restaurants in 100 countries under the Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, And Firehouse Subs brands. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

