Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $321.21

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 321.21 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.44). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 359.80 ($4.37), with a volume of 1,039,179 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.83) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 356 ($4.32) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 393.75 ($4.78).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 324.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 321.21.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.