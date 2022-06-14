Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $74.17

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.17 and last traded at $74.71, with a volume of 108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.17.

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 9,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.