Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Up 6.4%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $141.06 and last traded at $140.35. Approximately 53,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,430,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.88.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.20 and a 200 day moving average of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Baidu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,460,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,746,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $495,719,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 16.3% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,796,000 after buying an additional 462,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Baidu by 57.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,079,000 after buying an additional 968,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

