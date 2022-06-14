Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $114.68

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $114.68 and last traded at $116.54, with a volume of 95749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $228.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,008,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

