Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BTN opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.49%.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

