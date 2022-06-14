Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.52

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.52 and last traded at C$7.55, with a volume of 427874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDP. Truist Financial began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.02.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a current ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$36,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,263.60. Also, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 33,079 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$485,326.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 312,680 shares in the company, valued at C$4,587,562.79.

About Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.