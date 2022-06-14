Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.04

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 857570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BALY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

