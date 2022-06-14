Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

