Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.02. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 26.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 47.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $1,708,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

