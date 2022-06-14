Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 178,790 shares.The stock last traded at $19.43 and had previously closed at $19.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCH shares. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Banco Santander upgraded Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 40.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.