Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $771.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.54%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 456.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 3,316.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

